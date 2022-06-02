Years on, inordinate delay hits construction of Fire Station at Maharaj Gunj

Srinagar: Amid rise in fire incidents in Downtown areas, construction of Fire Station at congested Maharaj Gunj here is facing inordinate delay.

The residents of Downtown said despite passing of many years, the project is yet to take off. Over a month ago, at least four structures were gutted at Gojwara area of Downtown.

Earlier this year, a woman was killed and two other people were injured in a devastating fire incident at Aali Kadal.