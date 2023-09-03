Years on, reconstruction of Maharaj Gunj PHC lingers

Members of the trade community of Maharaj Gunj along with locals, said that they have met various officials related to the issue. They said despite their continuous efforts, the issue is lingering.

The medical staff at the makeshift PHC said that they are facing a lot of issues. They said that the unavailability of the proper parking was casing inconvenience, and they are unable to upgrade the facilities

“We want upgradation, and there is no place to keep the equipment. There is also the matter of safety for the equipment as these are lightly built kiosks where we are working. We want to upgrade our lab and make it fully automated which will increase efficiency. However, at his make-shift place, we cannot do that. Due to the issue, the tests that can be done in hours are done in days making it problematic for patient care. During summers we are grilled in the place and in winters it is freezing,” said a paramedic at the center.

Abdul Manan, Executive Engineer R&B department said that they have sent a DPR of Rs 2.7 crore for approval to the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir.

“We are in the process, and I am hopeful that within a short time, we will get the approval. We can then clear it for technical approval, followed by the tendering process. The structure of the health centre is completed, and we will complete rest of the wor,k” Manan said.