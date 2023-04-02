Young programmer from Srinagar gives global touch to his Iftar timing app

He said that on the request of Kashmiris living abroad, he worked on adding global timings so that not only Kashmiris living outside Kashmir but Muslims from other parts of the world can use it.

“Many students who study outside Kashmir requested me to add global timings. The app is very easy to use and takes minimal space on your mobile, which is why everyone prefers it. I wanted to have a local platform that would benefit everyone. The application gives a countdown to iftar and Sehri with a percentage of the remaining time to iftar and Sehri, which makes it interesting. I have also kept the important daily duas of Ramadhan and duas of breaking and starting the fast in the app.,” Haider said.

Haider, who is pursuing his masters in computer applications from Cluster University Srinagar, said that the response has been good, which has encouraged him to enhance the app. He said that one of the main features of the app is that it works on slow internet and can also work without the internet.

He said that in the first year of launch, the app had over 1 lakh users, which doubled in the next year. He said that in the first 10 days of this Ramadhan, the application has crossed 1.5 lakh users, and he expects four lakh users by the end of Ramadhan.

“I will continue to improve on this application, and I am aiming to develop a full-fledged app for this platform with more features,” Haider added.