Youth dies in Peer Bagh road accident

Srinagar: A 22-year-old youth from Old Srinagar city died in a road accident at Pir Bagh area here on Friday.

Local news agency KNT said a youth identified as Sahib Mukhtar Bhat along with his friend was on his way to Budgam to buy a sacrificial animal. “There was a collision between the Scooty he was riding and a motor-cycle near Peer Bagh. The biker and Bhat’s friend sustained minor injuries. Bhat was shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased youth was a resident of Hawal. Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law.