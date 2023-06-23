City

Youth dies in Peer Bagh road accident

Road accident (Representational Image)
Road accident (Representational Image) File

Srinagar: A 22-year-old youth from Old Srinagar city died in a road accident at Pir Bagh area here on Friday.

Local news agency KNT said a youth identified as Sahib Mukhtar Bhat  along with his friend was on his way to Budgam to buy a sacrificial animal. “There  was a collision between the Scooty he was riding and a motor-cycle near Peer Bagh. The biker and Bhat’s friend sustained minor injuries. Bhat was shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.  The deceased youth was a resident of Hawal. Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law.

