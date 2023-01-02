Youth held for attempting to poach migratory birds in Dal Lake

Srinagar: Police on Monday said it arrested a youth and recovered double barrel rifle, after the latter allegedly made a poaching attempt on migratory birds inside Dal Lake here.

“One poacher namely Mudasir Ah Wangnu S/o Fayaz Ah Wangnu R/o Bhagwanpora arrested alongwith unlicensed double barrel rifle while attempting poaching migratory birds inside Dal Lake ‘’ reads a tweet by Srinagar Police on its official Twitter handle.

“FIR no: 01/2023 U/S 03,25 of Arms Act & sec 51 of Wildlife protection act registered in Nigeen PS”, the tweet reads further. (GNS)