Youth killed, another injured in road accident near SKICC

Srinagar: A youth was killed in a road accident at Boulevard area here today.

Police said two boys identified as Moazum Ahmad Bhat and Mashkoor Ahmad Bhat of Gulab Bagh locality here, were critically injured when the two-wheeler they were riding met with accident near SKICC on the Boulevard Road. They were shifted to the hospital where Moazum Bhat succumbed to his injuries

“The two-wheeler hit the divider near SKICC, which caused injuries to both rider and pillion. One of the injured succumbed to the injuries. We have taken cognisance of the matter and initiated the official formalities accordingly,” police said.