‘Youth Seminar -2022’ held at School of Law

KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir chaired the inaugural session as chief guest and highlighted the need to “go back to the value system that we once cherished in our society” to curb social evils like drug abuse.

Prof M Ayub, former Head and Dean, School of Law, said development of a society starts from teachings offered to children at their homes. Prof M Hussain, former Head and Dean School of Law urged youth to stay away from drug menace and smartphone addiction. Head and Dean School of Law, Prof Beauty Banday, earlier delivered the welcome address, while Dr Mohammad Yasin, Assistant Professor, conducted proceedings of the inaugural session. Dr Yasir Abbas delivered the formal vote of thanks. The inaugural session was also attended by Joint Registrars Dr Tanvir A Shah and Dr Ashfaq Zarri, besides faculty, research scholars and students from the School of Law.