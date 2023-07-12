‘Youth should be brand ambassadors of public welfare schemes’

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Ajaz Asad today presided over the third day proceedings of the five day multimedia exhibition organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

The event was held at Government SP Higher Secondary School, Srinagar. The multimedia exhibition on the theme of 9 Years: Seva Sushasan Garib Kalyan is underway from July 10 to 14 for public awareness about different public welfare schemes as well as to showcase the strides made by the government in different sectors for inclusive development of the nation.

Addressing a gathering of officers, students, teachers and progressive farmers, Ajaz said that the welfare schemes of the government impact every household. Making special reference to the Ayushman Bharat - Sehat and PM-KISAN, he said schemes like these are making life easy for the citizens.

He however said that there is a lack of adequate public awareness regarding these schemes. He impressed upon the youth especially students to be the brand ambassadors of these welfare schemes and help their families and communities to avail benefits.

The deputy commissioner also visited the departmental stalls setup for public awareness and on the spot delivery of services.

Joint Director, CBC,J&K and Ladakh region Ghulam Abbas expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders and participants for turning up in great numbers to visit the exhibition. He informed the visitors about objectives of outreach programs of the CBC and also impressed upon the students to dedicate their youthful energies for upliftment of the poor and vulnerable sections of the society. He said the last nine years have been dedicated by the government to the service of the poor and marginalised. He said we can only achieve our goal, the goal of Amrit Kaal, by our collective effort. Chief Agriculture Officer, Manohar Lal Sharma, Chief Education Officer Srinagar Mohammad Shabir and Principal, Govt SP Higher Secondary School, Nisar Ahmad also attended the programme.