Srinagar: Residents of Iqbal sector lane 4 at Zaffron Colony have expressed resentment against dilapidated roads in the area.

A delegation from the area said that due to uneven surface they face immense problems. “While many adjoining areas have been macadamised, our area has been left out. We make a fervent appeal to SMC Commissioner to look into the matter and direct the concerned officers to macadamise the roads at the earliest,” they added.