Age of Extremes

People died in hundreds of thousands, and the global economy lost trillions to this endless battle. The projection of the two blocks, and the propaganda that ensued, infused hate and detestation towards each other.

That is how wars and insurgencies were defended. This way the world was torn into pieces and an extremist mindset ruled the world. Somehow the world came out of that dichotomy and we thought the times for more peaceful condition were to welcome us. But unfortunately, the global military complex, crafted other reasons to continue wars, and fuel violence.