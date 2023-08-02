Anaemic children

Three out of four children in Jammu and Kashmir are anaemic. This revelation made by the National Family Health Survey–5 data must be taken very seriously not only at government level but at non-government level as well. Taking it seriously is important for the physical and mental development of the children. If ignored the problem can have ill effects on the overall development of the children. Not only the children are anaemic, even the woman are suffering from the problem. Despite progress in the medical field and socio-economic status of the people, the number of children and women having anaemia rather than decreasing is drastically increasing. This is not a positive sign in health sector.