And the President Speaks

One element of Biden’s speech reflects the deeply held belief that America is unique. Biden said “…the story of America is a story of progress and resilience. Of always moving forward. Of never, ever giving up. It’s a story unique (emphasis added) among all nations. We’re the only country that has emerged from every crisis we’ve ever entered stronger than we got into it”. (Surely, that’s a stretch when it comes to Afghanistan!) To an extent every people feel that they are exceptional in some way. Some believe it silently while others wear their sentiments of uniqueness on their sleeve. For instance the Jews have always asserted that they are the “chosen” people of God and that the land of Israel has been by God given to them. The Americans assert their uniqueness often. However, the fact remains that all humans are essentially the same and differences in them are products of space and circumstance. If these change, so do they. This is borne out by Indian history itself; the British for their own interests propagated the notion of martial races and included the British Indian army after 1857 from these so-called martial races. But in the army of independent India are officers and soldiers from outside this group of martial races any less valorous or committed? Nations create and perpetuate myths and are always sensitive about maintaining them.

Biden’s speech was focussed on the American economy and how it has recovered from the ravages of Covid-19 and the dislocation of the Ukraine war. It was significant, but not unexpected, that he emphasised a determination to make America a great manufacturing country again. This is a process which his predecessor Donald Trump stressed and it is clear that America is no longer going to be satisfied with only owning intellectual property of manufacturing that takes place elsewhere. The example that Biden gave of electronic chip manufacturing is noteworthy for it will impact many countries that are in the process of setting up their chip manufacturing industries. India also cannot ignore America’s plans to become a great manufacturing power again. It is, of course, ironic because more than any other country it is America that is responsible for making China the factory of the world and inadvertently also assisted it to become a science power.