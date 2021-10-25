As it showers an extra drop

The electricity outages, and the inconveniences attached to it. The closure of roads, and the agony that comes with it. The list doesn't end here. There are many more, and one of the problems is the overflowing drains.

We just had a day or two of rains, and we all saw how some of the main markets, and roads, were filled with water. Not only this, there are areas in Srinagar where the blowback results in water logging of private compounds.