Bringing the Policy to Public Attention

The need of the time is therefore that great priority is given to undertaking policies and actions, even if they be economically and politically painful, that will be adaptive and mitigatory. For this purpose the political class needs to come together. It may be helpful if an initiative is taken to bring all aspects of climate change on India, including through the changes taking place in the Artic region, to the collective attention of political leaders so that they can unitedly agree on the measures that have to be taken. The Ministry of Earth Sciences along with others would therefore be doing the country a great service if its scientists along with outside experts undertake an initiative to reach out to the political and strategic classes through a series of workshops to bring the importance of the Artic region to India in focus.

The melting of Artic ice is going to open up channels of shipping via the northern-eastern route. This will provide opportunities to Russia and Asian countries like China and Japan to channel their shipping, to begin with, for at least a part of the year. Much of this is futuristic but major countries like India have to plan for the future to study not only the impact of these developments on shipping but the geo-strategic consequences of the opening up of the Artic region to the Indo-Pacific. In addition to navigation, the document states that there will be possibilities in “energy exploration, mining and food security”. It would be prudent to seek to remain ahead of the curve in these areas through building partnerships with member-states of the Artic Council. These are Canada, Russia, the US, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.