Chest Diseases Hospital

The shifting of Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital from Dalgate to the GB Pant Hospital Building Sonwar is facing some challenges. After the Children’s Hospital was shifted to Bemina from GB Pant Hospital in September last year, the authorities had ordered complete relocation of CD Hospital to GB Pant Hospital. As per reports till now only a part of OPD, X-Ray Unit, CT Scan and emergency services have been started by CD Hospital at the GB Pant building hospital. According to medical professionals a number of challenges are emerging in the complete relocation of the hospital. The concerned authorities must ensure that these challenges are met and problems solved so that the patient care is not affected after the entire relocation of the hospital to the GB Pant building. The shifting process should not be completed in a hurry.
All steps have to be taken so that the patients at GB Pant Hospital get same facilities as are being provided at the Dalgate hospital. There is nothing wrong in taking time for such a process as those pertain to the health of the people. All necessary infrastructure has to be created at the Sonwar hospital before the CD Hospital is completely shifted there. CD Hospital is very important for treating the patients suffering from chest diseases. It has been playing a significant role for long in this connection.
The hospital was at the forefront of testing, isolation and treatment of patients during Covid-19. It was also the nodal point for testing and treatment of other respiratory diseases even after the pandemic, taking pride in advanced laboratories and isolation facilities. Reports say the major flaw at the GB Pant building is the generation of limited oxygen capacity. At CD Hospital Dalgate every bed is equipped with high flow oxygen as 3500 litres of Oxygen are generated there. GB Pant could only generate 500 liters of oxygen. The limited oxygen capacity at GB Pant is the primary concern.
The Air Handling Unit at GB Pant Hospital has been defunct for decades. Doctors feel it would not be safe to admit patients with chest ailments to a ward which does not have a good ventilation system. Medical experts are of the view that GB Pant Hospital needs a major revamp of the building before any further relocations can be considered. There is need to improve the infrastructure and increase oxygen capacity at GB Pant hospital to ensure seamless patient care and treatment before complete relocation of the hospital. The concerned authorities must pay attention to the concerns of medical professionals and also act as per their suggestions wherever required.