Chest Diseases Hospital

The shifting of Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital from Dalgate to the GB Pant Hospital Building Sonwar is facing some challenges. After the Children’s Hospital was shifted to Bemina from GB Pant Hospital in September last year, the authorities had ordered complete relocation of CD Hospital to GB Pant Hospital. As per reports till now only a part of OPD, X-Ray Unit, CT Scan and emergency services have been started by CD Hospital at the GB Pant building hospital. According to medical professionals a number of challenges are emerging in the complete relocation of the hospital. The concerned authorities must ensure that these challenges are met and problems solved so that the patient care is not affected after the entire relocation of the hospital to the GB Pant building. The shifting process should not be completed in a hurry.