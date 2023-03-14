Crime against women

They should not be victims of such crimes. The society has to play an important role in this direction. It is the duty of family heads to bring up the young male members in family in such a way so that they respect women; not only at home but outside also and do not indulge in any criminal activities. It has been noticed that such guidance is not available to a number of youngsters at home.

This guidance is very imperative and has to be provided at family level. The message must get internalised that females are to be respected, and crime against them is unacceptable. The basic training of values comes from a family. Then the teachers in schools and other educational institutions must also play their role in making the students to understand the importance of providing a safe and secured atmosphere for women. At every level in the society, efforts should be made for providing a safe environment for women.