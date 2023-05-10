Delay in Mughal Road reopening

They said that the unfavourable weather conditions add more problems and prolong the road clearance operations. Regarding chances of road reopening, they said if the weather conditions permit, the road can be thrown open officially after a week. Presently the concerned department is busy in road clearance at the places hit by landslides. The road closure has put the people, who used to travel on road, to lot of inconvenience. They include students and businessmen.

They hope that the road clearance operation is completed at the earliest and vehicular traffic movement restored again. The officials have urged the travellers to plan their travel only after the road is reopened officially. The authorities must speedily complete the road clearance at the earliest and reopen the road once the travel is safe. Mughal Road is very important and needs further development to make it an all weather road. Till now it remains closed during the winter months. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister,Nitin Gadkari, who was recently on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir, announced to make Mughal Road an all weather, and two lane road.