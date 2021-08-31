Development oriented governance

This is what has happened over the years with the conceptual constructs like politics and governments. The new reflections on these constructs have resulted into fresh practices in governance and overall conduct of politics. There was a time when ideologies and historical biases shaped up the policies of rulers. But now it is not so. These are the days of human development.

Now the emphasis is on how much ease a government can bring to people, and how much a country can contribute to science, technology, and other realms of knowledge. That is what lends strength to a state and to a government that manages its affairs.

The competition among states on a global level could be witnessed when a race started in producing a vaccine for corona virus. Each country wanted to take credit and be known as a leader in a particular sphere of knowledge and technology. At a lower level such a competition also exists within a state among its different blocks and sub-blocks. In India we have seen how different states take pride in showcasing their strengths, and publicise the innovations in the field of governance.

In case of covid crisis, a state like Kerala was seen as for-runner in the management of this crisis. Here in J&K we have seen how emphasis is laid on development and how the government is trying to build infrastructure to promote the image of J&K as a developed unit. It is required that such a mindset is strengthened and there is a focused attention on improving infrastructure, and making public services efficient.

It would require a consistent monitoring of the works that are under process, a regular appraisal of the works that have been completed, and an advanced planning for the future requirements. What it also required is a consistent building up of the capacities of the people who run various institutions of governance. Last, and not the least, it requires a vibrant and productive involvement of people in the processes of governance.