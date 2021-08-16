Ensure Transparency

No matter how the law and order agencies dealt with such elements later, but there is only one thing that can save finally people from such evil elements – awareness. One of the most successful tricks such elements try on people is to promise them government jobs.

This is something that makes many parents fall into the net of such unscrupulous elements as they somehow want their children get a government job. So whenever there is an announcement about a recruitment exam such elements get activated.

They tend to convince people that they have special contacts with at the top and can make their entry into the selection list, provided a substantial amount is paid to them. It is in this backdrop that the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued an advisory apprising the candidates who are scheduled to appear in Computer Based Written Test (CBT) Examination about the dangers of getting duped. It is a timely alarm so that people do not fall prey to nefarious designs of unscrupulous elements who promise them selection into the final list and later disappear with the money.

In this regard certain points need to be brought into focus. One, each recruiting agency in the government must have a dedicated cell to raise awareness about such unscrupulous elements, and also to deal with the reported cases. Two, whenever such a case is reported there must a speedy mechanism to nab culprits and punish them as per law.

Such elements must be dealt with severely so that it becomes a deterrent for others. Third, the process of examination and selection of candidates should be made so transparent that there is no scope for such elements to convince people that money or influence can help. If our processes are efficient, speedy, and transparent, people would pay least heed to such fraudsters.