Fall to death

In the months of August and September when the produce is ripe on the walnut trees, people climb them to pick the end product. While doing so they face tremendous risk of falling down.

Since the bark of a walnut tree is very slippery, and the tree is very tall, the fall proves fatal. Every year we have many cases of reported deaths, and there are many more that might go even unreported. Add to it the cases of those who are permanently paralysed.

Since it is a perennial phenomenon, we should have done something substantial to overcome this hazard. But the fact of the matter is that we continue with the old practices and we keep losing lives.

In this case one may suggest that such practices should come under the purview of disaster management. This department, in consultation with other relevant departments should take an urgent notice of this. They must draw a blueprint on this and ensure that no lives are lost in future.

The department can professionalise the practice of climbing these tall tress so that people are properly trained. What can also be done is to popularise safety gear, and then it should be made mandatory that the gear is used. If it is taken up by the disaster management department, it is sure to save many lives, and also introduce a professional way of harvesting among the people who own walnut trees.

It will go a long way in sensitising, and also training, people how to undertake such practices and how to be very careful about human lives. What can be added to this programme is to bring all such practices under accidental insurance cover. That will be helpful for the families to manage crisis in case any such accident happens.