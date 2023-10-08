Fatal road accidents

While the road accidents causing deaths get reported in media, the other such mishaps leading to injuries usually go unreported. There is an immediate need to prevent occurance of the road accidents to save the lives and protect people from getting injured. Most road accidents occur due to violation of road safety rules. It must be ensured by the concerned department that the rules are followed in letter and spirit by those driving the vehicles . In fact those driving must themselves follow the rules for their own safety and also for the safety of others on the roads. The onus of following the rules lies on them. The rules must be followed by all in such a way that there is minimal need for traffic police personnel to stop anyone and tell him to follow the rules or book him for the violation of rules. But it is also a fact that a large section keeps on violating the rules from time to time and some of them are also booked for doing so. But traffic police personnel cannot be present everywhere at everytime to check the violations. If the people follow traffic rules, the road accidents can be prevented or minimised.