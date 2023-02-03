Fight against Cancer | Setting an agenda for a fight to the finish

Population-based cancer registry

Cancer incidence (occurrence per 100,000 populations per year) varies substantially from one country to another and from one region to another. There is also marked geo­graphical variation in cancer of one organ of the body to another. Thus, each country/region must know the total and organ-wise load of cancer and cancer impact on society. This can be accomplished by cancer registries. Cancer registration can either be a population-based cancer registry (PBCR) or a hospital-based cancer registry (HBCR). PBCR is the gold standard for obtaining accurate cancer incidence in any given population but is more resource intensive compared to HBCR. PBCR enrolls all cancers and cancer deaths in the population and determines age-standardized incidence rates per 100,000 per year and truncated (35 to 64 years) incidence rates per 100,000 per year. These rates can be employed to make comparisons with other regions of the country, and world. This helps health departments define strategies to fight disease and assess the impact of control measures. Currently, there are a few population-based cancer registries available in India (Example: National Cancer Registry Program by ICMR 1982). As against PBCR, HBCR evaluates cancer load in the community by hospital admissions/deaths. The focus of the HBCR is on improving patient care at that hospital and cannot be employed in evaluating and comparing cancer load in the community and making comparisons with other regions of the country or world.