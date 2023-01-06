HC Judgment Raises More Questions Than It Has Answered

The practice of courts relying on secret government documents in “sealed cover” is often frowned upon for making adjudication vague and opaque for litigants but the recent judgment by Justice M A Chowdhary revealing intelligence report classified as “top secret” raises graver concerns, touching upon both - law and national security.

The high court may have rightly sought reconsideration if the decision against renewal of passport to PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti’s octogenarian mother lacked reasons but it may have set a disturbing precedent by going ahead to discuss and quote the intelligence report submitted in sealed cover on the directions of the court.