Healthcare facilities

There is an immediate need to post specialist doctors in these areas. That way patients there also avail the facility as the patients at other places do. They should not need to go to major towns or come to Srinagar for getting examined by a specialist doctor. If the posts of specialised doctors are lying vacant, those should be advertised and recruitments made accordingly. If the posts of other doctors are also vacant those too should be filled up. As per reports a number of posts are also lying vacant in various government medical colleges and their associated hospitals. In several hospitals the vacant posts of para-medical staff have not been filled up.

The shortage of doctors or paramedical staff does affect the healthcare. Because of the shortage, the other doctors and staff working in such hospitals get overburdened with work. Sometimes patients under such conditions do not get the required care or treatment. For improving the healthcare in government hospitals there is an immediate need to fill up all the vacant posts. The staff strength will help in improving the working conditions. That way the patients too will get benefited with better treatment and care. There is shortage of some other facilities in some hospitals. Like some of the health facilities do not have proper buildings to operate. There is shortage of accommodation.