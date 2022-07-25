Hingni-Ramsu road accident

The roads are becoming death traps, with the increasing number of accidents. Six persons were killed in a mishap at Hingni-Ramsu in Ramban district, on Sunday. Police said that a vehicle, carrying a marriage party, was on its way to Shagan from Ramsu. The vehicle went out of control of its driver and plunged into several hundred feet deep gorge at Hingni, resulting in death of six persons and injuries to others. Because of the accident, the marriage celebration turned into a mourning. Among the deceased four are women, and among the injured, being treated in hospital, two are women. The driver of the vehicle also lost his life in the accident.
The people in Ramban say they are worried over the frequent road accidents in their district particularly on the stretch of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and other connecting link roads. They want the concerned government departments to play an active role in preventing occurrence of such accidents, thus saving precious lives. According to them, the issue has been taken up with officials a number of times but a concrete action is needed.
It is a fact that government has a responsibility towards stopping, at least minimising, the occurrence of road accidents, by enforcing the road safety rules strictly and also by making the condition of link roads better wherever needed. All necessary steps need to be taken in this direction and concerns of the people should not be ignored. But officials are also right when they say that the accidents occur as road safety rules are not followed by the drivers.
According to them a traffic cop cannot be available on every kilometre of the road in Jammu and Kashmir to check violations. Those driving must realise that adhering to rules is for their own safety as also for the safety of others.
Mostly reckless driving causes accidents. So do other violations like driving by minors or by those not having driving license. Both, the people and the government, have a responsibility towards saving precious lives by stopping or minimising the accidents. Those driving the vehicles need to strictly adhere to rules. And government must ensure adhering to rules by the drivers.