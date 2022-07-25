Hingni-Ramsu road accident

The people in Ramban say they are worried over the frequent road accidents in their district particularly on the stretch of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and other connecting link roads. They want the concerned government departments to play an active role in preventing occurrence of such accidents, thus saving precious lives. According to them, the issue has been taken up with officials a number of times but a concrete action is needed.

It is a fact that government has a responsibility towards stopping, at least minimising, the occurrence of road accidents, by enforcing the road safety rules strictly and also by making the condition of link roads better wherever needed. All necessary steps need to be taken in this direction and concerns of the people should not be ignored. But officials are also right when they say that the accidents occur as road safety rules are not followed by the drivers.