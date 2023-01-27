Looking positively towards Egypt

The Arab world is diverse though language and faith provide an undergirding glue. Egypt which has been called a gift of the river Nile is obviously geographically vastly different from the deserts of the Arab peninsula and Sahel. Egypt too has deserts but it is the Nile valley which is its throbbing heart. It is this valley which has been one of the cradles of human civilization and Egypt, even today, is conscious and proud of its pre-Islamic past, though its Islamic faith is strong. Also, Egypt has always occupied a central position in the cultural, intellectual and even political life of the Arab world even if the Peninsular Arab States have been in the global eye for the past five decades because of wealth brought about their hydrocarbon reserves.

Scholar-diplomat Talmiz Ahmad has, in his excellent work, West Asia at War, which was published in 2021, given an account of Egypt’s nationalist and Islamic responses to colonial domination. In some ways it parallels India’s experience. Certainly, after the second World War Egypt too was an active participant in the decolonisation process and, under Abdel Gamal Nasser, determined, like India, under Jawaharlal Nehru, to keep away from power blocs though like India it was ideologically inclined to the left. Nasser was a leader of Arab nationalism though he was opposed by conservative forces led by the Saudis.