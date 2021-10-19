Our squeezing job market

Though some people emphasise on the difference between learning and earning, but the fact is that unless someone is able to earn livelihood, his life is black like a pitch dark night.

But unfortunately there are less and less number of jobs available with the government. Even the lower level engagements within the government departments are disappearing.

This is the scenario on on the one side. One the other, the population is rising, and there is a youth bulge. We have more and more young educated people completing their studies and finishing their professional degrees. All this with the hope that their hard work will finally pay them back in the form of a decent job.

Every year we have a crowd of educated youth finding it hard to get a decent job. The result of this is the accumulation of frustration and anger in our midst. As the years roll and the prospects of a job for these young educated people recede, their levels of depression go up.

This is a serious problem that our society is now encountering. The question that pops up is how to deal with such a problem. We cannot wait for a government to create jobs for all.

Even if we wait for our entire lifetime, it is not going to happen, as no government on earth can pull off such a miracle. We cannot leave this problem unattended too. So the solutions must be found, and they can be found, mathematically speaking, only outside the government sector. We need to have a vibrant private sector here.

To this end some professionals need to come forward and work on the already existing private sector, to make function in a professional way. If tourism and education can be professionalised in Kashmir it can absorb a good number of people.

For this, we need professional managements in hotels, travel agencies, and schools. The narrow 'owner-mindset' neither allows the business to grow, nor does it take into account the professional side of services.