Poor drainage, filthy toilets, and the rats

If they were not doing their work, the condition of hospitals would have been very horrible. But lapses in duty by some others send wrong signals. They too must discharge their duties honestly, so that the overall atmosphere of cleanliness prevails. Most doctors and paramedical staff in the SMHS Hospital or other hospitals try their level best to provide better health-care to patients, and their good work is being appreciated by the patients and attendants.

While the patients get good care from medical staff, those associated with maintaining cleanliness in hospital must ensure that the patients should not face problems because of any carelessness on their part. The primary responsibility of keeping the hospitals clean is that of the hospital administration. The patients and their attendants should also ensure that the efforts of the authorities do not go wasted. It has been seen in several hospitals that some patients or attendants do not go by the norms to keep hospitals clean. They too have to change their approach for good.