The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh announced power tariff revision a few days back. As per an order, the revision will be effective from October 1, 2022.

The commission stated that the new tariff has been designed in such a way that it ensures minimum inconvenience to the citizens while at the same time protecting the interests of the domestic, commercial, agricultural, and industrial sectors. It also added that it had been ensured that the tariff in J&K was significantly lower than any other neighbouring state, and was almost half when compared to states like Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan.