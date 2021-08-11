Promoting sports

The medals tally was reflective of how the developed part of the world is far ahead than other countries. This goes on to show that the developed countries like the US, China and Japan have invested both mind and body into sports. These countries do not leave it to individuals to work hard and then by dint of that hard work make a place for themselves. Instead, there are systems in place and these systems work form the basic levels of activity right up to the top.

These countries have developed a general atmosphere also where children are grown in a healthy way, and they are exposed to exercise and training from an early age. Later schools and local clubs play an important part. Not only this, the governments have established departments, institutions, and organisations that professionally monitor the development of sportspersons.

The culture of competition and merit is so rooted in these countries that people have internalised it. Similarly the system of professional training is scientifically managed. The results are finally reflected in the apex games like Olympics.

For us in J&K, where the interest of young boys in various forms of sports is reasonably high, it is time to analyse sports in a scientific manner. For the organisations that promote different sports, and for the concerned government departments, it is time to minutely analyse the results of the just concluded Olympic games, and draw lessons.

It is human to celebrate one odd success in these games, but what is required is a deeper analysis of the results. That can pave the way for professionalism, and a systematic build up for developing different forms of sports.