Protect water bodies

Having been damaged by large scale encroachment and pollution in the past, the water bodies in Kashmir need special care and protection at present, and in future also.

But is this special care and protection being provided? If one goes by the reports based on various studies a very grim scenario is emerging.

There is no end to increasing pollution in the water bodies. According to reports, a new study has confirmed the presence of microplastic particles in the water of river Jhelum. The location of municipal solid waste dumping sites on the banks of the river can be the possible source of causing this kind of pollution.

Experts say that the solid waste is not disposed off mostly through scientific ways on the river banks in Kashmir. As polythene bags, carry bags, food packaging material, cosmetics, microfiber and plastic water bottles reach river water, pollution is caused.

Some people throw garbage into the water bodies. There is an immediate need to give up such kind of approach, both at the official and non-official levels. Measures should be taken to safeguard our water bodies.

The lakes and rivers have already shrunken due to decades long encroachment and subsequent raising of structures on the encroached land. Whatever left has to be safeguarded. Otherwise, we will lose further our environmental assets.

Damage to the water bodies is having ill- effects on the over-all environment. This can lead to disastrous consequences on environment. There is a need to identify the lapses and take immediate corrective measures.

The rivers and lakes should not be made dumping sites. These gifts of nature have to be owned at official and non- official levels by doing everything possible for their preservation. Long term and short term measures must be taken in this direction.

Strict action must be taken against those damaging the water bodies. More awareness should be created among the masses for conservation of water bodies.

Campaigns must be held not only in Srinagar but also in other parts of Kashmir. If activities leading to encroachment or pollution are stopped completely, the water bodies can be protected and preserved effectively.