Restraining Private Practice

The government recently issued an order directing the doctors and para-medical staff in government hospitals to restrain from doing private practice during duty hours, and warned of strict action in case of any violation. This is a good move, based on good intention and needs to be implemented strictly.

But, it is also a fact that this is not the first order of its kind. Such orders were issued several times in past also, and implemented for some time, violated thereafter. It should not happen this time. It is being alleged that some doctors, who are not permitted to do private practice even during off-duty hours, also indulge in the malpractice.