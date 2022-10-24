Safety of migratory birds

The manpower of the wetland wing of wildlife protection department should be strengthened so that adequate personnel are available to guard these wetlands. More the manpower strength, more can be the vigil. There are also allegations that some employees of the department, by resorting to corrupt practices, allow the hunters access inside the wetlands for hunting. If the allegations are true, immediate action must be taken against those involved into such malpractices.

The people, residing in the villages around the wetlands, and indulging into poaching must be discouraged from doing so. These wetlands have already suffered massive damage due to encroachments and shrunk drastically during last several decades. Whatever area of wetlands has been left now, needs to be preserved. The concerned department must also ensure that no more encroachment occurs.