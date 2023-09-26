Snowfall in upper reaches

Now since the snowfall has occurred in upper reaches the concerned government departments must make necessary arrangements in advance for winter preparedness. One of the arrangements required right now is the stocking of essential commodities in advance in the J&K areas, which remain cut off by road for months due to heavy snowfall in these areas. While the weather conditions are presently favourable and likely to be favourable for some more time, the authorities have time for supplying and stocking of the essentials. However, a beginning has to be made at the earliest so that the stocking is made well on time and without any problem.

It is not about essential commodities only, other facilities including on health front too must be made available in these areas. The people in these areas have been alleging lack of facilities during winter months when they remain cut off from other parts. Adequate stock of medicines should be made available in the government health facilities. In plains the concerned departments must also gear up.