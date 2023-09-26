The upper reaches in Kashmir received the first snowfall of this season a few days back. While the snowfall was light it did lead to fall in mercury level to some extent. The snowfall in upper reaches and rains in plains occurred after a long dry spell in the Valley. The dry spell had caused shortage of drinking and irrigation water. The unusual rise in day temperature in September too had taken the people and weather experts by surprise.
Now since the snowfall has occurred in upper reaches the concerned government departments must make necessary arrangements in advance for winter preparedness. One of the arrangements required right now is the stocking of essential commodities in advance in the J&K areas, which remain cut off by road for months due to heavy snowfall in these areas. While the weather conditions are presently favourable and likely to be favourable for some more time, the authorities have time for supplying and stocking of the essentials. However, a beginning has to be made at the earliest so that the stocking is made well on time and without any problem.
It is not about essential commodities only, other facilities including on health front too must be made available in these areas. The people in these areas have been alleging lack of facilities during winter months when they remain cut off from other parts. Adequate stock of medicines should be made available in the government health facilities. In plains the concerned departments must also gear up.
The power development department must increase the exercise of cutting of branches of trees along the power transmission lines, which during heavy snowfall may lead to faults and disruption in the power supply. During heavy snowfall the branches of damaged trees fall on the power supply lines and hamper the power supply to consumers.
The supply remains disrupted for hours and sometimes for days in some areas depending upon the snowfall and the damage caused by the trees. Necessary repairs of roads must be made wherever required. The dilapidated condition of roads in winter further complicates the problems for the people. This affects the movement of vehicles and pedestrians also. Overall, the authorities must take all steps which are required now so that the people do not suffer in winter because of the problems, which have solutions in advance.