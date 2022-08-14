Seems the white man will teach us a lot. He will initiate by showing us ways and means of survival in terror-struck, poverty-ridden and war-ravaged countries. He will get on by offering basic amenities, then talk of devel­oping infrastructure and step ahead, rewrite our textbooks, confuse our youth and pollute our history beyond retrieval, and finally shower us with smartphones and bombs (food packets at­tached).

The fact is that the average life his­tory of a white man’s adventures in alien lands is no different. His­tory bears witness that the so-called Age of Enlightenment was in actual­ity the age of disguised subjugation. Sci­entific rationalism had no solution for hu­man ailments. Having destroyed the power of the Church and acting upon his reason and circumstances dictated; and feeling accountable to nothing and no­body, the white man set out with organi­sation and technology to dominate the entire world. The period called by west­ern historians as the ‘Age of Exploration’ is replete with atrocities and genocides that have no parallel in previous civilisations. Unscrupulousness, greed and lust for power have ruled the world for the benefit of the west. Who can rebut that while slogans of liberty, fraternity and equality were ringing in Paris, the French forces were busy crushing the in­dependence of Africa and South East Asia? Who isn’t aware that China and India were subjugated and enslaved dur­ing the acclaimed ‘golden period’ of democracy in England and America?