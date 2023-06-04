The problem of water-logging

While the focus at national level, and local level in Jammu and Kashmir, is presently on better road connectivity and better roads, the condition of several roads in Srinagar city continues to be bad. According to reports, local residents have been bringing the matter into the notice of the concerned authorities but the issue remains unresolved. There is immediate need to solve this problem so that the commuters are not put to more trouble.

Such roads must be identified and accordingly the process for necessary repairs should be initiated. A number of roads have big potholes hampering the smooth movement of traffic. Even if the condition of some other roads is better, the water logging problem creates mess during rains. The concerned authorities must see to it as to why this problem occurs whenever there are rains.