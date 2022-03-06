The threat of annihilation

It invoked the memories of cold war, when the US and the USSR were seen as locking horns, pushing the planet towards a nuclear confrontation. It was after long and winding negotiations that some treaties were formalised to minimise the danger of a nuclear war.

It was the result of relentless efforts that the two super powers agreed to place a check on the nuclear capabilities. As the USSR disintegrated, and the balance of power shifted completely in favour of the US, the danger of a nuclear war was thought to be averted. If there was a talk on this danger it was in context of some other countries, like Indo-Pak, or North and South Korea.