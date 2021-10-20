These Tectonic Shifts

And these changes don't affect only the active players, but sweep the entire world. Even the most remote corners of the world are affected by what happens in the core competitive zone. When the world wars happened it was not the Axis and Alliance countries only that changed in the aftermath. The changes occurred the world over.

Similarly when the Soviet Russia broke down, and the bipolar world changed into a unipolar world, it was not just the USSR that witnessed change. The changes were global. We had changes in smaller countries of African continent, we had changes in Latin America, we saw South Asia changing. Likewise other regions of the world.