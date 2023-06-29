Welcome Amarnath pilgrims

This support has been always hailed not only by the pilgrims but also by those at the helm of affairs. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appreciated the support and cooperation the pilgrims get from the people here. He has been holding series of meetings to ensure smooth, successful and peaceful yatra. All necessary arrangements have been made at the government level in this connection. Earlier, union home minister Amit Shah, who was on a two day visit to Jammu and Kashmir recently reviewed the Amarnath Yatra related arrangements at a high level security meeting in Srinagar. The people associated with pilgrimage too have made all arrangements on their part and are eagerly waiting to welcome the pilgrims. Even those, who are not directly associated with yatra, are always ready whenever their services are required. Sometimes if, due to bad weather and road blockade, the pilgrims get stranded, the people along the routes opened their doors for them. This has been witnessed a number of times. This happens both in Anantnag and Ganderbal districts.