Welcome Amarnath pilgrims
The 62 day long Amarnath Yatra will simultaneously begin from the Pahalgam and Baltal routes on July 1. Kashmir and the people here are ready to greet the pilgrims from different parts of the country. Amarnath Yatra has always received great support and cooperation at all levels from the people and this support and cooperation will continue at this time also and in future as well. Public support, particularly those of hundreds of people associated with it on Pahalgam and Baltal routes, is the backbone of the yatra.
This support has been always hailed not only by the pilgrims but also by those at the helm of affairs. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appreciated the support and cooperation the pilgrims get from the people here. He has been holding series of meetings to ensure smooth, successful and peaceful yatra. All necessary arrangements have been made at the government level in this connection. Earlier, union home minister Amit Shah, who was on a two day visit to Jammu and Kashmir recently reviewed the Amarnath Yatra related arrangements at a high level security meeting in Srinagar. The people associated with pilgrimage too have made all arrangements on their part and are eagerly waiting to welcome the pilgrims. Even those, who are not directly associated with yatra, are always ready whenever their services are required. Sometimes if, due to bad weather and road blockade, the pilgrims get stranded, the people along the routes opened their doors for them. This has been witnessed a number of times. This happens both in Anantnag and Ganderbal districts.
The pilgrims have been getting impressed the way the local people have been helping them where ever required. That is why a number of them after returning to their homes from the pilgrimage talk high about the hospitality and care they get from the people here. The hospitality of the people in Kashmir gets also reflected during yatra. These pilgrims become ambassadors of Kashmir outside and hail the nice treatment they get during the pilgrimage here. Even the pre-conceived notions, if any, get changed. The yatra provides a connection between the people here and the people in rest of the country. This connection is strong and will get strengthened further with time due to increasing involvement of local people in the pilgrimage.