Why this failure?

We have a huge network of government run schools on J&K. There is hardly a place here, where we don’t have a government school. From the city centre to far flung areas, these schools are run with best of the infrastructure and the ablest of teaching staff.

This schooling network has started much before private schools started offering education at mass level. In fact, it all started with the idea of compulsive schooling, Jabri schools in local parlance.

Our earliest professionals and bureaucrats came from these sarkari schools. But unfortunately this huge network of schools is a huge story of failure.