1 in 100 children below 10 have Autism in India

When I had interaction with Shafaqat Gillani who runs this centre, I got to know that many people whom we would call Mout or Maechh are actually the people suffering from Autism. For the last many months I wanted to write more on this issue, but I didn’t get a chance to get more updates about this disease. On December 1st Thursday, I attended an awareness programme on Autism which was organised by The Autism Welfare Trust which runs the Learning Edge centre. During the break when I went to the washroom to perform ablution (wazu) , I met a man in his mid 40s who had come to the event along with his child suffering from Autism. When I saw the kid, around 7 years of age, I noticed he was autistic. The man who seemed very much depressed while performing Wazu told me that he is being tested by God, but I found his belief strong enough as he kept seeking Almighty’s help.

“I am depressed by the kind of agony and pain I have been inflicted with because of my disabled kid. People who don’t have children have only one grievance, I am tested every day and every night” he told me. This was a very emotional statement and tears rolled down from my cheeks when I looked at his beautiful son, doing abnormal acts and talking to himself ?