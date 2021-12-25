30 years down the line

Putin’s challenges and flaws

Analysts believe that Russia might have done wonders in Putin’s 20 years had it implemented his Action Plan to take the countrymen out of a serious economic and identity crisis. Even after three decades of its demise, the changing demographics is scaring Russia as a large number of Russians born after the downfall of the Soviet Union are demanding a better standard of life. Russia is currently facing a grave threat of economic sanctions by US and European Union if it takes unwarranted step of invading Ukraine, although they favor more diplomacy with Moscow to avert such misadventure.

In Post Soviet collapse period, United States tried to dictate it as it was weak and majority of European nations sided with super power but Russia today has recovered and re-emerged as a great power, confronting US with the help of China, a sworn enemy of United States in new world order.