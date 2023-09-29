3rd Party Monitoring of Central Schemes

Forests impacted, Pipes not placed deep

More than Rs 5000 crores (Rs 50 Billion) have been allocated by Government of India to J&K under Jal Jeevan Mission this financial year. Large number of projects are being executed by PHE-Jal Shakti Department across the nook and corner of J&K, but during execution of the works large scale vandalization of roads and forest land is taking place. There is no coordination between different Govt agencies and third party inspection and monitoring agencies -TPIMA. Forest landscape is being destroyed openly and there is no one to guide the contractor. Even the third party agency officials , engineers of PHE Jal Shakti or Forest officials are not seen at the site in the remote forest areas where pipelines are laid in clear violation of Indian Forest Act and other environmental laws. The Forest Department is mute spectator and all the work is done by a JCB Crane operator ? This is totally unacceptable. Recently in Yusmarg and Doodh Pathri forests of Budgam I found JCBs and cranes have plundered forest land to lay the drinking water pipelines. I didn’t see the third party monitoring agency, officers of the forest department or local tourism development agency around these sites ? The entire forest land has been kept at the disposal of the JCB crane operator and he does what he wants ? The Chadoora Surasyar road has been damaged a lot as several pipelines have been laid under this road. The road was damaged in 2017 when Nowhar- Kralpora pipeline was laid by ERA. It was again damaged last year and this year as pipeline under JJM was laid. The road is in a shabby condition for last 3 years now. Locals told me that contactor from PWD R&B isn’t ready to blacktop it as he is worried that pipes laid around the road might get punctured while road is metalled and blacktopped. Infact in many areas the pipes laid under JJM inside the soil are not placed deep as per the work estimates. This is another issue which needs to be thoroughly investigated and TPIMA’s must look into it as well.