9 years of Swachh Bharat Mission

Defunct toilets

The UN’s Joint Monitoring Programme -JMP had noted that the figures provided by the Govt were a bit less optimistic as Government agencies only measure the presence or absence of toilets while the UN establishes a “ladder of services’ ‘. Thus a poorly contained or shared latrine or one with an outlet into a waterbody like stream , irrigation canal or a wetland will be categorised as “unimproved” or “limited” sanitation by the JMP. The Governments in states and UTs on the other hand counts it as a toilet even if it is not properly functioning like having being blocked or not having water connectivity or having an outlet in a waterbody. In a Govt High School at village Sani Darwan - Charar e Sharief in district Budgam this summer I noticed that 4 to 5 washrooms had been constructed more than 3 years back but they were non operational due to not being connected to a water pipeline. During the visit of Chairman District Development Council Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan in June this year, the female students of this school raised this issue. I was also present on the occasion and seeing this pathetic condition I quickly made a video on it. I uploaded it on social media. The Mission Director Jal Jeevan Mission J&K Dr G N Itoo was kind enough to take cognizance of the matter and within 24 hours the washrooms were functional. On papers these washrooms were shown to be operational and functional for 3 years but the situation on ground was quite different. We have many such cases wherein community toilets are non operational but they are shown to be functional . In addition to it many lavatories that were constructed under SBM have their outlets inside the water bodies , canals or streams which is contaminating our drinking water sources. The officials of the rural development department who allowed these illegal constructions should be identified and taken to task.