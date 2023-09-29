A Clinic with a Doctor is not Primary Care

Even in India, there are examples of organisations that have shown durable hypertension control using this approach. An organisation that has rolled this model out in, among others, the Satara district of Maharashtra, has, working with the community, identified and trained a group of local health workers. Each health worker, having been assigned a set of families to serve, goes to every home at a frequency dictated by the family’s risk levels. In a cohort of 3900 individuals, they found about 1,400 (35%) to have stage II hypertension, of whom 100 (2.4%) were in a hypertensive crisis. This medical emergency can lead to a heart attack or stroke. Using established protocols and working closely with the team doctor, these health workers responded as needed with the result that, at the end of four months, risk levels had come down for 46% of those at stage II and 70% of those in crisis.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the doctor-plus-clinic model, which is nothing but a reduced-form hospital providing outpatient services, can no longer be considered primary care. Good primary care instead involves well-trained and technologically equipped non-physician providers who consult a physician when a prescription is needed but are otherwise fully responsible for ensuring, using any means necessary, that the population under their care remains well. This approach is equally required for young women with anaemia who refuse to take iron tablets because they feel nauseous, for middle-aged men who refuse to take metformin for their diabetes and walk every day for at least 30 minutes because they do not feel sick, and for women over 40 who are too frightened to have their breasts examined for early signs of cancer. What needs to be done medically in each case is relatively easy to determine, but the real challenge is getting it done and completing the loop with the individual being served.