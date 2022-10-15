A cry from a dejected scholar

In this age of interesting technical breakthroughs, human capital has emerged as a key driver of the global economy. If a country’s workforce were well-educated and well-skilled, it could contribute more to the economy’s production process. According to the report “Higher education in developing countries: peril and promise” by the Taskforce on higher education and society, “High-quality human capital is developed in high-quality education systems, with tertiary education providing the advanced skills that command a premium in today’s workplace.”

The implementation of National Education Policy 2020 is being heralded as a watershed moment in India’s educational history, one that will radically alter the field. “The National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 will give wings to the millions of dreams of our youth,” said our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He said that young people in India are going to be instrumental in making Industry 4.0 and the Digital India agenda a reality. A kid with immense potential, he argued, needs an education that looks to the future and encourages the pursuit of one’s goals. This shows the importance of education for new India. Higher education represents the pinnacle of this system. It has an essential role in influencing societal shifts. In J&K, the responsibility for this falls on the shoulders of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission. The recruitment board in the Jammu and Kashmir UT has lately been ordered to change its selection criteria, which I believe could slow the state’s educational model.