A cynical deception

The Right Wing Tide

Being a visionary and a great statesman, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, was cognisant of the fact that the country, post 2014 general elections, had shifted to the political right that was getting institutionalised by the day. He knew that the system will be replaced by a qualitatively different apparatus marked by high degree of ideological rigidity and punitive policies towards minorities, political dissenters and even forthright institutions. BJP garnering 25 seats in Jammu on this right wing hate-filled agenda was a testimony of this phenomenon.

The bull had entered the premises and it was only logical that in order to keep their vicious agenda in check, they had to be tied down by bringing them into the fold of a democratically elected government based on some terms and conditions. With the Common Minimum Program, called the “Agenda of Alliance”, the PDP could hold this pernicious bull by the horns to keep it in check.

It must be underscored that despite the BJP’s 70-year old ideological objective of abrogating Article 370, 35A among others, the PDP was the first party in the history of independent India that made the BJP give up this demand at the time of government formation.