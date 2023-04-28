'A’ for Astronomy

The scientific belief is that whatever is true in principle should be found somewhere in practice. In other words, truth should always manifest itself no matter, where. As long as we are logically consistent, we can keep unfolding the unseen. In the Physicist fraternity, those who especially pursue Astrophysics are considered to be the smartest. Stephen Hawkings, a legendary, who left behind a huge legacy in cosmology, had said very explicitly, ‘I am an Astrophysicist.’

Moreover, scientific advancement has reached a stage that every research outcome need not necessarily have an application in industry or bear us instruments and gadgetry. Science has a different luxury. A rather bigger motivation nowadays, lies in the call of conscience asking multitude of questions such as the fate of Universe, how it had started and how it will end and even if it had started at all or had it always existed and will it always exist. Our conscience alone can guide us in certain matters which are beyond our scope of direct observation. However, the thought process should be driven by clarity of ideas, which may be novel but not notional. Being inconclusive is better than being illusive. As for instance, when I was born, the sun and the moon were at a particular point in their routine path. To say that I was born and everything in life happened to me because of the particular position of stars and planets is (a) absurd, (b) bizarre and (c) cranky. This pseudo-science has somehow gained vast popularity among the common people and is known as astrology. It runs anti-parallel to astronomy. While-as astrology is ugly and unruly, astronomy is fair and futuristic.