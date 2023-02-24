A fundamental re-ordering is needed

The four I2U2 countries have emphasised the economic nature of the grouping. However, the fact is that such groupings are always based on a degree of political comfort and understanding. There is no doubt that the grouping could not have come into existence without the UAE taking the fundamental decision to not only actively cooperate with Israel in the economic sphere but also establish diplomatic relations with it. The two countries did so in 2020 with the mediation of the United States. Prior to this decision too they were actively normalising their ties. The process of UAE-Israel cooperation is now moving ahead rapidly with the business communities of the two countries creating profitable opportunities.

India’s relations with the UAE have been excellent since Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s visit to the country in 1981. India’s economic stakes have consistently grown in this Arab Peninsular state through the decades which hosts almost four million expatriate Indians. With India having deep ties with Israel and with the establishment of Israel-UAE diplomatic relations and a desire to upgrade their cooperation the stage was set for I2U2. However, India’s decision to participate in the grouping represented a great change from its erstwhile approach of confining itself to only bilateral ties with each Arab country so that it kept away from their internecine quarrels and also balanced its Arab-Iran relationships.