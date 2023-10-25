A global turbulence

Be that as it may, what Hamas did on the 7th of October is merely a justifiable reaction and not an action to be seen in isolation. Decrying Hamas only on the basis of the actions it engaged in on the 7th of October is highly prejudicial. Without any sort of historical insight into the matter, resorting to this display of exercise amounts to nothing but chicanery. There are multiple factors behind the current attack of Hamas. However, the timing of the attack indicates towards the two main reasons-Saudi nominalization drive without any sort of resolution reached at that would alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians and the second is, Israel’s clandestine mission that would eventually ensue in mass exodus of the Palestinians. When Benjamin Netanyahu showed the NEW MIDDLE EAST MAP in the United Nations General Assembly Address, the Palestine was nowhere to be found. Its wasn’t a mere symbolic attempt to stress that the Palestinian cause is impertinent, it presaged, without a shadow of a doubt, the intent of Netanyahu’s Government to ethnically cleanse all the Palestinians. This is what Hamas successfully deciphered and this is what might have preponed their October 7th attack. Israel’s astonishment at the occurrence of the attack doesn’t hint towards their leniency in managing the security of Israel, to the contrary, it speaks volumes. The country with an unmatched and inimitable military and intelligence superiority in the region and that has used the term ‘Existential Threat’ so widely, basically to justify its oppression and dehumanization of the Palestinians, how come they were caught off guard? The only plausible explanation to this is that they had been busy preparing for something big.